Must read! Here is the complete list of celebrity guests for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding

MUMBAI: Finally the day has arrived after a long wait and a lot of stories on social media. It is a special day for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, and earlier we have seen the couple Jet off to Jaipur, Rajasthan to the wedding venue. We have seen many videos and pictures of both of the actors which expressed their excitement and happiness. No doubt it is good news for all the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif fans.

From the past couple of days we have heard many rules which were related to the wedding ceremony, with regards to the security, mobile phones not allowed, drones to be shot down and many more. No doubt there are many parameters which are taken into consideration during the wedding ceremony. And now let us have a look at the Bollywood celebrities who will attend this big fat Indian wedding.

Neha Dhupia spotted along with husband Angad Bedi who is all set to attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding ceremony.

Sunny Kaushal’s close friend and co actor debutante actress Sharvari Wagh was spotted leaving for the wedding venue.

Vijay Krishna Acharya who is a well-known director of movies like Thugs of Hindostan and Doom 3 was also spotted heading for the wedding.

Director Kabir Khan was also spotted leaving for the wedding along with his family.

Playback singer Gurdas Maan was also spotted leaving for the wedding ceremony.

Earlier we have seen a video on social media where Katrina Kaif's family arrived in Jaipur.

We can expect some more celebrity guests who will grace this wedding ceremony. Talking about the functions it is said that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will perform on the song Teri Ore. It is also said that they both will perform on Kala Chashma and their Sangeet.

The fans are keeping an eye on every single piece of latest information with regards to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, and we look forward to seeing further updates about the wedding ceremony.

