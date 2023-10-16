Must Read! "Here is the Monster of the year 2023", netizens appreciate Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3 trailer

MUMBAI: One of the big releases of the year is Tiger 3. The movie that has superstar Salman Khan along with actress Katrina Kaif has been the talk of the town for a long time as it is also the part of the much talked about YRF Spy universe. The movie that is directed by Maneesh Sharma also has Emraan Hashmi as the main villain.

The teaser of the movie has grabbed the attention of the fans and getting a big thumbs from the fans all over. Today finally the trailer of the movie was out. The main points of the trailer was not only Tiger and Zoya, but also the main villain of the movie that is Emraan Hashmi. The actor was not shown in the trailer but was seen only at the end and just for few seconds. But, these few seconds of the actor Emraan Hashmi has grabbed the attention of the fans and indeed he is getting lot of words of praises just by his glimpse.

Fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actor Emraan Hashmi as they are super excited to see him in the movie opposite Salman Khan as the baddie. Here are few comments.

As we see these comments, many are expressing their excitement just seeing few second glimpse of the actor Emraan Hashmi in the trailer. Also, a few said they are waiting for the movie only for Emraan Hashmi and to see him in this newly avatar. Also, they are saying he is the real wild card in the Tiger franchise. Also, one said here is the monster of the year 2023 Emraan Hashmi.

Well, these are the comments that speaks about the excitement of the fans to see the actor Emraan Hashmi in the movie Tiger 3. Indeed, his presence has stolen the show and he is the current talk of the town. What are your views on the look of the actor Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3 and how excited are you to see him in the movie? Do share in the comment section below.

