Must Read! Here is what director Atlee has left for Jawan 2

MUMBAI: Movie Jawan that has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is grabbing the attention from the fans and it is getting a big Thumbs Up from the audience. The movie is continuously breaking all the box office records not only in India but at the Global market.

As we all know that there are many news and reports floating all over the internet which are saying that the movie will definitely have a sequel, which also has hinted at the climax of the movie. Today let us have a look at the movie and get into the details that can be the basis for the sequel and what director Atlee has left for the part 2.

Post climax scene

A major hint in the movie is given at the post credit scene where we can see Sanjay Dutt’s character give another case to Azad which is related to a Swiss account.

Back stories of Lakshmi, Ishkra, and Helena

The movie has shown the back story of Kalki which is played by Lehar Khan and also of Dr. Eram played by Sanya Malhotra, but the backstories of characters like Lakshmi, Ishkra, and Helena (other girls in the gang of Azad) are still to be shown which must have kept for the sequel .

Sanjay Dutt and SRK bond

The bond of Sanjay Dutt and Shahrukh Khan is not shown in this movie and we can expect some in the sequel, and the bond can be personal and professional both between the two officers.

Thalapathy Vijay’s cameo in part2?

Much before the release of the movie Jawan, they were many reports which were saying that that Superstar Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in the movie, but unfortunately we couldn't see Thalapathy Vijay in the movie Jawan, well now there are many reports which are saying that Atlee and Thalapathy Vijay has collaborated for a project, can we say, they both are collaborating for the Jawan part two.

Well these are some of the major high points which were left Behind in the movie Jawan which we can see in the sequel of the movie, what are your views and what more you want to add which can be seen in Jawan 2, do let us know in the comment section below.

