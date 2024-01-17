Must read! Here is what we can expect from the movie Main Atal Hoon

MUMBAI: Ever since the trailer was out the movie Main Atal Hoon has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience, the movie which is directed by Ravi Jadhav has amazing star cast like Pankaj Tripathi, Benedict Garrett, Harshal Gire, Rajesh Dubeay, Harshad Kumar, Krishna Saajnani, Madhu Singh, Lovekkush Kundu

The trailer has given the glimpses of some great performances along with the chapters and high points of the former prime minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee which is indeed one of the talk of the town, the movie is all set to hit the big screen this week, having said that today let us have a look at points and elements that are expected from the movie.

History

Indeed the chapter of the history which is talking about the high points of the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was the Indian politician and poet who served three terms as the 10th Prime Minister of India, well many would not know about him, and for those group of people this movie can act act as education.

Also read- Interesting! Pankaj Tripathi Ensures Authenticity in Main Atal Hoon, Avoids Propaganda Trap

Performances

No doubt another factor which is expected from the movie is the performances especially coming from the side of the actor Pankaj Tripathi, the trailer has been drawing the attention and one of the reasons is because of the actor the actor Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee is looking amazing on screen and look forward to see the extended version of the trailer.

Storyline

Storyline and storytelling especially for a like if this historic biopic is very important, the fans are eagerly looking forward to see how the story line and the screenplay of the movie will be aligned and how will be the story telling. Another factor which sets the tone right for the movie is the great BGM throughout the tiraler and we expected some great BGM in the movie too.

Well these are the points and elements that are eagerly looked forward by the fans and audience with regards to the movie Main Atal Hoon which is all set to hit the big screen on this Friday 19th January, what are your views on these points and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

