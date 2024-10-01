Must Read! Here is what we can expect from the movie Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas is all set to hit the big screen on 12th January and today let us have a look at what we can expect from the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 18:11
movie_image: 
Merry Christmas

MUMBAI : Movie Christmas has been grabbing the attention of the fans and the talk of the town since the movie was announced, the movie which is coming from the one of the finest minds of Indian cinema Sriram Raghavan has Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading role.

Ever since the trailer of the movie was out, the fans have been eagerly looking forward to the movie, as it is always a treat to watch the Sriram Raghavan movies because of the thrill factor. Merry Christmas as all set to hit the big screen soon and today let us have a look at the points and elements that we can expect from the movie.

Thrilling content

The movie is coming from one of the brilliant Minds of Indian cinema Sriram Raghavan who is known for his thriller movies, over the time with his content driven movies, the filmmaker has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans, the same is expected from the movie Merry Christmas

Unique pair of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi

For the first time we are going to see the actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi on big screen, from the trailer we have seen some unique and amazing chemistry between the two, well one cannot guess from the trailer what is actually cooking between the two, but it will be a treat to watch this fresh new pair on screen

Also read-Wow! Director Sriram Raghavan Unveils Insights into Merry Christmas: Pinocchio Connection, Casting Choices, and More

Strong performances

One of the major factors of Sriram Raghavan movies are the performance and same is expected from the movie, glimpses of which we have seen in the trailer, it will be a treat to was the never seen before side of the actress Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi

Storyline

Another major factor of the movie has to be the storyline which is one of the USP of Sriram Raghwan movies, nothing has been given in the trailer and the audience are hooked and excited to know more about the story which can be one of the high points of the movie.

Well, these are the amazing elements and points that are making the movie a much anticipated one and are expected from the movie Merry Christmas which is all set to hit the big screen on 12th January.

What are your views on these points and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Box office prediction! Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi to touch this mark as per the current pre release buzz

Merry Christmas Merry Christmas cast Merry Christmas movie sriram raghvan Katrina Kaif Vijay Sethupathi new movie Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 18:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Waah! These pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Sangeet ceremony will surely bring a smile to your face, check it out
MUMBAI: A lot of happiness has entered in the life of Ira Khan as she has found the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare...
Producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal Have Brought For Their Audience A Twisted Tale Of Saas and Bahu With Their New Venture On Star Plus, Aankh Micholi
MUMBAI : Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through a...
Uorfi Javed proposed to Rahul Shetty On The Stage Of Star Plus Show Dance + Pro, Did Rahul Accept The Proposal?
MUMBAI : Star Plus is back with the seventh season of Dance Plus, Dance + Pro. With the camaraderie of Remo D'Souza and...
Pushpa Impossible: Wow! Dilip overcame his fear and stood on his feet
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Vanshaj: OMG! Yuvika warns Kabir not to threaten his mother again
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara: Wow! Suryapratap blesses Dhruv and Tara
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Ira
Waah! These pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Sangeet ceremony will surely bring a smile to your face, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ira
Waah! These pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Sangeet ceremony will surely bring a smile to your face, check it out
Fighter
Must Read! From Hrithik Roshan to Anil Kapoor, here is how much the cast of Fighter is getting paid
Salaar
Box office! Salaar continuous to rewrite the definition of success whereas Dunki is struggling for collection
Rajesh Kumar
Congrats: Rajesh Kumar ecstatic on being a part of Shahid Kapoor - Kriti Sanon starrer film tilted Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya!
Saiee Manjrekar
Kya Baat Hai! Saiee Manjrekar seen with rumored BF Subhan Nadiadwala in the city, watch video
Shahid Kapoor
Must Read! “Itna Lamba title” netizens react to the title of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer