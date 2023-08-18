Must Read! Here is what went right with the movie Dream Girl 2

MUMBAI: Dream Girl 2 has been the talk of the town since the movie was in the making, the movie which is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa has some amazing bunch of talented people like Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

The movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans because of the brand which has been created by the prequel was released in the year 2019 and apart from this some amazing cast in the sequel.

The movie is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience and it has collected around 10 crores on its day and today let us have a review of what actually went right with the movie.

1. Beautiful cast

We can see some amazing bunch of talent people like Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa in the movie and no doubt performance is coming from every actor was amazing it was a treat to watch every actor paling their part. No one was wasted in the movie

2. Fresh pair

No doubt it was a treat to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey together on the screen, it was the freshness on the screen which was derived from their beautiful chemistry and has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience.

3. Dialogues

One of the major reasons that the movie has got so much love is because of the amazing dialogues, the dialogues and the one liners coming from every year and definitely hilarious and will make you laugh out loud, we can say that the dialogues were the soul of the movie.

4. Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja

We won't be wrong in saying that Ayushmann Khurrana has carried the entire movie on his shoulder, we are going to see another side of the actor and Dream Girl 2 is another feather on the hat of the actor, the actor has shown his versatility by playing Pooja on screen.

What are your views on these points, and if you have seen the movie Dream Girl 2, do let us know your comments in the comments section below.

