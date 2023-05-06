Must read! Here is what went right with the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are winning the heart of the France with the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the movie which has an amazing star cast like Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, Akash Khurana, Kanupriya Pandit, Anubha Fatehpura and others is directed by Lakshman kootkar

The movie is grabbing the attention because of its flavor of family comedy and we have seen every actor present in the movie is making us laugh with their punch lines and dialogues throughout the movie

Indeed the face of the movie is Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan but one of the major factors which is grabbing the attention of the fans and audience is the concept of family entertainer and actors like Anubha Fatehpura, Kanupriya Pandit and others who has given some hilarious dialogue

How can we forget one of the most love character of Mami which is played by the actress Kanupriya Pandit, she was loved in the movie infact she was brilliant towards the climax, well won’t be wrong in saying that one of the main actresses of the movies is Kanupriya Pandit

Another major factor which is winning the hearts of the fans and working in the favor of the movie are the songs and the music, the songs of the movie are beautiful and it suited the situation of the movie, people are just loving the song and it is a chartbuster already.

What do you think worked in the favor of the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and which is your favorite point of the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

