Must read! Here is what went right with the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which has Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the leading role is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience, here is what is working in the favor of the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 19:44
movie_image: 
1

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are winning the heart of the France with the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the movie which has an amazing star cast like Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, Akash Khurana, Kanupriya Pandit, Anubha Fatehpura and others is directed by Lakshman kootkar

The movie is grabbing the attention because of its flavor of family comedy and we have seen every actor present in the movie is making us laugh with their punch lines and dialogues throughout the movie

Indeed the face of the movie is Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan but one of the major factors which is grabbing the attention of the fans and audience is the concept of family entertainer and actors like Anubha Fatehpura, Kanupriya Pandit and others who has given some hilarious dialogue

How can we forget one of the most love character of Mami which is played by the actress Kanupriya Pandit, she was loved in the movie infact she was brilliant towards the climax, well won’t be wrong in saying that one of the main actresses of the movies is Kanupriya Pandit

Also read – (Shocking! "Shameless sense of styling" Netizens trolls Disha Patani on her outfit )

Another major factor which is winning the hearts of the fans and working in the favor of the movie are the songs and the music, the songs of the movie are beautiful and it suited the situation of the movie, people are just loving the song and it is a chartbuster already.

What do you think worked in the favor of the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and which is your favorite point of the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (WOAH! Sara Ali Khan makes Ibrahim Ali Khan safely sit in the car; while some netizens call it ‘overacting’, some say ‘badi bahen ka pyaar’ )

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Vicky Kaushal Sara Alia Khan Maddock Films Laxman Utekar Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 19:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Who is Ishita Gupta? The Rising name is a threat to all our Bollywood Heroines.
MUMBAI: Ishita Gupta is a Gen Z supermodel and designer who has taken the fashion industry by storm. Born in Ludhiana...
Exclusive! “Acting is a way I express my opinions” Samir Soni
MUMBAI: Actor Samir Soni has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, he...
Must read! Here is what went right with the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are winning the heart of the France with the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Duty Call! Virat once again on a dangerous mission
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the...
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha – Chapter 2: What! Marjeena tries to kill Ali
MUMBAI:  SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: High Drama! Dilpreet hurt by Randeep's words
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
1
Must read! Here is what went right with the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manoj Bajpayee
Exclusive! Manoj Bajpayee on his 29 years of journey in the industry, “There have been ups and downs”
Bipasha Basu
Cute! Bipasha Basu reveals her daughter’s pet name and it’s sweet
Sunny Leone
Awesome! Sunny Leone shares glimpses of her Maldives vacation, check it out
Ibrahim Ali Khan
What! Ibrahim Ali Khan looks irritated as he gets pushed by the paparazzi after watching his sister Sara Ali Khan’s film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; netizens say “Dashing guy”
DISHA PATANI
Shocking! "Shameless sense of styling" Netizens trolls Disha Patani on her outfit
Sara Ali Khan
WOAH! Sara Ali Khan makes Ibrahim Ali Khan safely sit in the car; while some netizens call it ‘overacting’, some say ‘badi bahen ka pyaar’