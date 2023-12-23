Must read! Here is what went wrong with movie Dunki

Movie Dunki is getting some mix to positive response from the fans and today let us have a look at the points which did not went in the favour of the movie
Dunki

MUMBAI: Movie Dunki that has superstar Shahrukh Khan in a leading role has been the talk of the town, ever since the movie was in the making, the fans were eagerly looking forward to this movie because it was a first ever collaboration of superstar Shahrukh Khan along with the finest mind of industry Rajkumar Hirani.

The movie was also the talk of the town because it was that third movie after the blockbuster given by super star Shahrukh Khan Pathaan and Jawan. The movie has hit the big screen on 21st December and it has opened to some mix to positive response from the fans and audience and today let us have a look at the list of the factors which did not went into the favour of the movie

Screenplay 

Screenplay is something which we expect from any Rajkumar Hirani movies but in the case of the movie Dunki, the screenplay of the movie was little dull and it was very slow

Comedy 

Normally we see a good amount of comedy sequence in the Rajkumar Hirani movies. Movie Dunki had very minimal of comedy scenes and many of these comedy scenes were looking little forceful and we were not able to laugh in those comedy scenes which was the major draw back of the movie.

Powerful script 

The concept of the movie based on the process of Dunki was a never seen before and a good Concept in Bollywood movie, but the script was lacking power and the script was not convincing enough,it was the great performance of the actors which made us believe in the movie but the script was lacking soul.

Direction of Rajkumar Hirani

The direction of Rajkumar Hirani was weak at certain points we were really missing the impact which was created with his previous movies like Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, pk and Sanju, also The dialogues were poor, barely any dialogues were remembered by audience after movie.

Well, these were the points where the fans were complaining about the movie Dunki, what are your views on these points and how did you like the move Dunki,do let us know in the comment section below.

