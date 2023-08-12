Must Read! Here is what went wrong with the movie Sam Bahadur

We have seen the movie Sam Bahadur getting some mixed reviews from the fans all over, and today let us see what would have went wrong with the movie
Sam Bahadur

MUMBAI : Movie Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal is getting some mixed reviews from the fans and critics all over, the movie that is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also has Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The movie as we all know faced a direct clash with the movie Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, movie Animal has got blockbuster response from the fans all over, and we see the movie breaking all the BO records by every passing day.

But the movie Sam Bahadur has collected only 38 crore in week one, well today let us discuss what actually must have gone wrong with the movie. The concept of the movie is brilliant, we got to witness the unknown facts about India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Indeed the performance coming from the actor was brilliant, one major highpoint of the movie. Unfortunately that was the only good thing about the movie.

The movie falls flat when it comes to storytelling and narration, the screenplay was not good and it was strictly average, the movie another minus point was that the movie lacked the feel of patriotism, if you are making a patriotic or a historic movie you need to have heavy dialogues which may give goose bumps but here it was missing and was a major let down.

The direction given by Meghna Gulzar was decent and that is why the movie was falling flat and was lacking Josh throughout. Most people have loved the second half and not the first half. Another major block for the movie was the clash with the movie Animal which is a blockbuster hit, the first choice and preference of the movie goers is Animal and not Sam Bahadur which indeed have impacted the footfalls and collection of the movie.

Well these are points which have impacted the movie, what are your views on this and what according to you went wrong with the movie Sam Bahadur, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Must Read! Here is what went wrong with the movie Sam Bahadur
