Must read! Here is what went wrong with the movie Tejas

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut is the current talk of the town for her movie Tejas, the movie that is directed by Sarvesh Mewara deals with a fictional story of a female IAF named Tejas, whose dream is to fly high and serve the nation.

The movie has created very average buzz before the release but the trailer was loved by the fans all over, well the movie has hit the big screens on 27th October facing clash with 2 other movies 12th Fail and Sajni Shinde ka viral Video. The movie has opened to flat reviews from the fans and mixed reviews from the critics, we see many public reaction videos that are not at all appreciating the movie. Today let us see what must have gone wrong with the movie.

The movie deals with a fiction character and the fiction story, well if your movie name is Tejas based on the fighter plane with the same name it would have been great to see some real life story of a soldier, also the movie was very slow, the screenplay was strictly average and there are many songs in between which were never required.

Another point that brought the movie down was the connection with the audience, many said they could connect with the movie and the central character, so there was no patriotic feel and connection with the audience. Being a ptritism movie the performance of the central character is very important but here the acting by Kangana Ranaut was not upto mark, she is a national award winner but we have not seen that level of acting here. The major drawback of the movie has to be the VFX which was very bad, which has brought the movie down to a great extent.

Well these are the points that actually did not go in the favour of the movie Tejas, what are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section.

