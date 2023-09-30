Must Read! "Here is what you need to know about the Shahrukh Khan's cameo in the movie Tiger 3 and it is inspired from this movie

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Tiger 3 has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. Tiger 3 is another installment in the YRF Spy Universe after the movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, recently we have seen the teaser of the movie Tiger 3 in the name of Tiger Ka Message, which is trending all over the internet, the fans are not keeping calm but showering all the love on the teaser itself.

As we all know the movie Tiger 3 will have a cameo of superstar Shahrukh Khan in his character Pathaan and now there are many articles and reports that are floating all over the internet which are saying that Shahrukh Khan' cameo in the movie will be very longer compared to Salman Khan's cameo in the movie Patahan.

Also read - Box office! Fukrey 3 shows a decent hold on 2nd day, whereas The Vaccine War declines further, here are the collection

It is said that Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's character Pathaan to have a long 25 minutes cameo in the movie Tiger 3 and it is a to be the jail break sequence. If reports are to be believed it is said that Pathaan comes to rescue Tiger in the jail and it is said to be a long action sequence. The reports also say that the scene is more or less loosely inspired from the movie Sholay.

What are your views on this extended cameo by superstar Shahrukh Khan in the form of Pathaan in the upcoming movie Tiger 3, and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also has Katrina Kaif and Emran Hashmi in the leading role, the movie is all set to hit the big screen on Diwali 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - Must Read! Makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to unveiled teaser on THIS day, Deets Inside

