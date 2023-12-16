Must read! Here is why Bobby Deol’s Animal is the Baap of all comebacks

The movie Animal is the talk of the town ever since it was released. The actor Bobby Deol made a massive comeback on the big screens after a long gap, here is why Bobby Deol’s comeback is Baap of all comebacks this year
Bobby Deol

MUMBAI: Ever since the movie Animal was released the fans are not keeping but are showering all the love for the movie and the actors in the movie, the movie that is directed by Kabir Singh director SAndeep Reddy Vanga has great names like Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is loved for the never seen before side of the actor Ranbir Kapoor and for some great action and brilliant execution.

All the actor are getting loved by the fans and another name that is getting lot of appreciation is the actor Bobby Deol, the actor has been loved for his character Abrar in the movie who was the negative character, the actor as we known has no dialogues in the movie and without saying any word in the movie, has has created a solid impact in the movie.

Also read- Shocking! Animal actor Bobby Deol pushes a fan away at the airport, netizens react, "kitna rude hai ye"

This year we have seen some great comebacks, we have seen actor Shah Rukh Khan making his comeback with Pathaan after his break, actor Sunny Deol made his comeback with Gadar 2 and won hearts, and now we see actor Bobby Deol making his big screen come back as his last big screen movie was Houisefull 4 in the year 2018.

Well all the comebacks have been appreciated but this one special because the makers and actor has created a solid buzz around his character in the movie Animal, and as we know the actor has hardly screen presence in the movie and inspite of having few screen time he has been the talk of the town, and the fans are saying if he was there in the full movie he would easily overshadowed actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Indeed having said that we won't be wrong in saying that, Bobby Deol’s comeback is the baap of all comebacks, what are your views on the actor Bobby Deol and how did you like him in the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read- Box office! Animal sees a little drop, whereas Sam Bahadur continues the journey of single digit

 

