Must read! Here's what we know about Shanaya Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, Karan Kothari

MUMBAI: Shanaya Kapoor, the gorgeous daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is all set to venture into the world of cinema. While she makes headlines for her professional commitments, Shanaya's personal life is something that grabs the attention of netizens at regular intervals. The budding starlet, who celebrated her birthday recently, is currently on a vacation in the Maldives.

It seems Shanaya is not alone. According to reports, she took a vacation with her rumoured beau Karan Kothari. Rumours sparked after they shared identical underwater pictures on their respective Instagram handles. Amid speculations, Karan changed the status of his account to private.

While Shanaya enjoys the status of being a public figure, Karan is said to be a businessman. As per Reddit users, his father, Avinash Kothari, is the owner of Kothari Fine Jewels.

Hailing from a wealthy business family, Karan has a house in Alibaug and Shanaya reportedly spends quality time with him there. In the past, Shanaya turned model for Kothari Fine Jewels.

Shanaya and Karan reportedly met in Los Angeles. They studied together at the university. As per reports, Karan has a startup based in LA. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Shanaya has chosen to not talk about her personal life for the time being.

The link-up rumour gained ground after he made frequent appearances at Bollywood parties. As per the HT report, Shanaya has introduced Karan to her friends and colleagues as her partner.

Workwise, Shanaya has started shooting for her debut pan-India film, Vrushabha -The Warriors Arise. It is headlined by Mohanlal and also stars Zahrah S Khan and Roshann Meka.

Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for Vrushabha.

She was announced as the lead of Shashank Khaitan's Bedhadak. The film was supposed to be her launch project. Her co-stars are Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Lakshya. However, there's no update on Bedhadak as of now. The Karan Johar-bankrolled film is yet to go on floors.

As per reports, Shanaya is leading Screw Dheela with Tiger Shroff. An official confirmation is awaited.

