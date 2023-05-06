Must read! Here's what worked in favour of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which has Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the leading role is getting a big thumbs pp from fans and audience. Here's what is working in favor of the movie.
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are winning hearts of the fans with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The movie, which has an amazing star cast like Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, Akash Khurana, Kanupriya Pandit, Anubha Fatehpura and others, is directed by Laxman Utekar. 

The movie is grabbing attention because of its flavor of family comedy. Every actor present is making us laugh with their punchlines and dialogues throughout the movie. 

Indeed, the face of the movie is Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, but one of the major factors which is grabbing attention of the fans is the concept of family entertainer and actors like Anubha Fatehpura, Kanupriya Pandit and others who have delivered some really hilarious dialogues in the film. 

One of the most love characters of the movie has to be Mami, played by Kanupriya Pandit. She was loved in the movie and was brilliant towards the climax. Well, we won’t be wrong in saying that Kanupriya Pandit steals the show.

Another major factor which is winning the hearts of the fans and is working in the favor of the movie are the songs and the music. The songs of the movie are beautiful and it suited the situation of the movie perfectly. The album is a chartbuster already.

What do you think worked in the favor of the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and which is your favorite scene in the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

