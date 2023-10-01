Must Read! Here's what you need to know about Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Tiger 3, it is inspired from THIS movie

There a many reports floating all over the internet, saying that the cameo of the actor is to be longer than Salman Khan's cameo in Pathaan.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 19:39
movie_image: 
Tiger

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Tiger 3 has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. Tiger 3 is another installment in the YRF Spy Universe after the movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. Recently, we have seen the teaser of the movie Tiger 3 in the name of Tiger Ka Message, which is trending all over the Internet. Fans are not keeping calm but showering all the love on the teaser itself.

As we all know, the movie Tiger 3 will have a cameo of superstar Shah Rukh Khan in his character Pathaan. Now, there are many articles and reports floating all over the internet which are saying that Shah Rukh Khan' cameo in the movie will be very longer compared to Salman Khan's cameo in the movie Pathaan. 

Also read - Box office! Fukrey 3 shows a decent hold on 2nd day, whereas The Vaccine War declines further, here are the collection

It is said that superstar Shah Rukh Khan's character Pathaan is to have a long 25 minutes cameo in the movie Tiger 3. It is a to be the jail break sequence. If reports are to be believed, it is said that Pathaan comes to rescue Tiger in the jail and it is a long action sequence. The reports also say that the scene is more or less loosely inspired from the movie Sholay.

What are your views on this extended cameo by superstar Shah rukh Khan in the form of Pathaan in the upcoming movie Tiger 3? How excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also has Katrina Kaif and Emran Hashmi in the leading role. The movie is all set to hit the big screena on Diwali 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ - Must Read! Makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to unveiled teaser on THIS day, Deets Inside
 

 

Tiger 3 Salman Khan YRF YRF SPY UNIVERSE Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Katrina Kaif Tiger Ka Message Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 19:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Sania Mirza shares inside photos, reveals the gift given to guests by Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha at their wedding
MUMBAI: Sania Mirza recently attended the lavish wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha and on Saturday, the...
Woah! Amid the hype of Salaar vs Dunki, Prabhas prepares to beat Shah Rukh Khan at the box office, comes up with a promotional strategy
MUMBAI: It's going to be the clash of titans as Saalar and Dunki will be releasing on the same day, which is December...
Must read! Archana Gautam opens up on being manhandled in Delhi, 'they slapped me, kicked my father'
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam gained popularity for her stint in this controversial show. With her on-and-...
Wow! Ritesh Agarwal to join the judges' panel on Shark Tank season 3, read to know more about him
MUMBAI: The popular show, Shark Tank India is returning with its third season. After two successful seasons that gave...
Wow! Abhishek Malhan gives us a tour of his new abode, take a look
MUMBAI: In Abhishek Malhan's previous vlogs, he mentioned that his family is soon going to shift to someplace else in a...
Exclusive! "I cannot relive any of my mom's character, but if ever got a chance to be a part of any remake, it would be Kasam" - Paloma
MUMBAI: Movie Dono is all set to hit the big screen which marks acting debut of Rajveer Deol, son of superstar Sunny...
Recent Stories
Sania
Woah! Sania Mirza shares inside photos, reveals the gift given to guests by Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha at their wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sania
Woah! Sania Mirza shares inside photos, reveals the gift given to guests by Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha at their wedding
Salaar
Woah! Amid the hype of Salaar vs Dunki, Prabhas prepares to beat Shah Rukh Khan at the box office, comes up with a promotional strategy
Kasam" Paloma
Exclusive! "I cannot relive any of my mom's character, but if ever got a chance to be a part of any remake, it would be Kasam" - Paloma
Rajveer
Exclusive! My father always advised me, "Keep making your mistakes, learn from them and work on your craft, always" - Rajveer Deol
Shilpa Shetty
Trolled! "Why wear a dress you can't handle", netizens troll actress Shilpa Shetty in this new video
Pooja Entertainmnets
Pooja Entertainmnets’s Ganapath; A Hero Is Born Gets Love from South Superstars: From Megastar Chiranjeevi to Prithviraj Sukumaram, Superstars from the South Share the Teaser of the Actioner