Must Read! Here's what you need to know about Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Tiger 3, it is inspired from THIS movie

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Tiger 3 has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. Tiger 3 is another installment in the YRF Spy Universe after the movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. Recently, we have seen the teaser of the movie Tiger 3 in the name of Tiger Ka Message, which is trending all over the Internet. Fans are not keeping calm but showering all the love on the teaser itself.

As we all know, the movie Tiger 3 will have a cameo of superstar Shah Rukh Khan in his character Pathaan. Now, there are many articles and reports floating all over the internet which are saying that Shah Rukh Khan' cameo in the movie will be very longer compared to Salman Khan's cameo in the movie Pathaan.

It is said that superstar Shah Rukh Khan's character Pathaan is to have a long 25 minutes cameo in the movie Tiger 3. It is a to be the jail break sequence. If reports are to be believed, it is said that Pathaan comes to rescue Tiger in the jail and it is a long action sequence. The reports also say that the scene is more or less loosely inspired from the movie Sholay.

What are your views on this extended cameo by superstar Shah rukh Khan in the form of Pathaan in the upcoming movie Tiger 3? How excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also has Katrina Kaif and Emran Hashmi in the leading role. The movie is all set to hit the big screena on Diwali 2023.

