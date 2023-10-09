Must Read! As a Hindi audience, did you miss Yogi Babu in Jawan? Here's how the actor was a part of the movie

MUMBAI: Movie Jawan has been grabbing attention of the fans much before the release when it was in the making. The movie, which is directed by South mass director Atlee, has a great bunch of talented cast like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya along with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

We have seen pre release event of the movie Jawan, which was held in Chennai. It was a huge event that grabbed attention of the fans at a national level. Well, as we know, South comedian actor Yogi Babu’s name was also included in the Jawan’s cast, and we have seen the actor gracing the music event in Chennai too. But, Hindi audiences never saw actor Yogi Babu in the movie.

Do you know, actor Yogi Babu was a part of the movie Jawan, but in the south version. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra was also seen in the movie in small character and he was noticed by the Hindi belt audience. This character of Mukesh Chabra was played by the actor Yogi Babu in the south versions of the movie Jawan. So this way, 2 different people played same character in two different languages.

This is how actor Yogi Babu was a part of the movie Jawan. Well, for all the fans in the south, how did you like actor Yogi Babu in the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

