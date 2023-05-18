Must Read! Hindi film actors celebs who are not seen at the Ambanis’ parties and events

Ambanis are known for their amazing parties and events, and many Bollywood celebs attend it. However, there are a few celebs who are not seen at these parties or events.
Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI: A few weeks ago, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was launched and it was a very big event. From Salman Khan to Priyanka Chopra to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Karan Johar, many Bollywood celebs attended. Ambanis are known for their amazing parties and events, but there are a few celebs who are not seen at these parties or events.

Check out the list below...

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is actually hardly seen at any parties or social events. While Kajol and daughter Nysa Devgan attended the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Ajay was not there.

Sunny Deol

Just like Ajay, even Sunny Deol is hardly seen at the Ambanis parties or events. The Deols usually keep it low key, but we do get to see Bobby Deol sometimes at some party or event.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in Bollywood. The actress’ red carpet avatars always grab our attention, but we have hardly seen her at a party or an event organised by the Ambanis.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is one of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry. But, the actress is not seen at Ambanis’ parties and events. She was not there at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Dimple Kapadia

While her contemporaries like Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, and others are quite active when it comes to attending parties and events hosted by the Ambanis, Dimple Kapadia is not seen at these social events.

