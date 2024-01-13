Must Read! Hindi remake of Theri starring Varun Dhawan to come up with an update tomorrow?

For all the fans of the actor Varun Dhawan, there is some special announcement coming tomorrow with regards to his upcoming action thriller, which is the remake of Teri.
movie_image: 
Varun Dhawan

 

MUMBAI : Indeed, one of the most loved actor of Indian cinema is Varun Dhawan. Fans always look forward to the upcoming movies of the actor. As we know, he is all set to be seen in the upcoming action action thriller, which is said to be the official remake of the South popular movie Theri that had Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role. 

The remake in Hindi also have actress Janhvi Kapoor. Ever since the announcement was out the fans were looking forward to every single detail with regards to the movie, as the movie Theri itself is very popular and created a solid buzz not only in down South but also at the Hindi belt. For the ones who do not know Teri, it is directed by Atlee who has recently delivered all time blockbuster Jawan along with SRK.

Also read-Woah! Varun Dhawan is here to take us to a trip down memory lane, check it out

Well, for all the fans there will be a special announcement with regards to the remake starring Varun Dhawan yes you are tried we can expect some official information coming from the side of the makers with the regards to the movie, well this has grabbed the attention of the fans and now we are eagerly looking forward to see what will the announcement that will be dropped by the makers.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for this upcoming official Theri remake, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Varun Dhawan, Sikandar Kher undergo intense action training for 'Citadel'

Credit-DNA
 

