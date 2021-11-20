MUST READ! This is how Anurag Kashyap reacted when troll called him ‘dog of cinema’

MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap, who is one of the most popular filmmakers, has given a befitting reply to a troll who called him ‘dog of cinema’.

On the occasion of filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s 79th birthday on November 17, a picture of him with Anurag was shared. The picture, taken in 2013, showed Anurag bending down to touch Martin’s feet and seek blessings. While many showered love on the post, one Instagram user commented, “Damn, what is God of cinema doing with dog of cinema.” Anurag replied, “Bhow-wow.”

Anurag Kashyap’s response left fans in splits, with some describing it as ‘smooth’ and ‘savage’, and many dropping laughing emojis under the comment. One wrote, “@anuragkashyap10 dawg (a slang that means dude) of cinema.” Another called Anurag ‘lord’ and added a bowing down emoji.

Martin, in 2012, wrote a letter to Anurag and praised his films. “Thank you so much for your very kind note and especially for sending your films. I have been shooting my film for the past three months but found the time to watch the pictures over the weekend. I thoroughly enjoyed Dev D and Gangs Of Wasseypur and found them exciting and inspiring,” the letter read. “Maybe one day we’ll be able to meet. Certainly, if you come to New York, I should be here. All the best to you in the future,” Martin signed off. Anurag had shared a picture of the note on Twitter and written, “My biggest award yet!”

