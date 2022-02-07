Must read! This is how Archana Puran Singh reacts to Akshay Kumar’s refusal for appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar has been surfacing headlines since the time he has refused to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show for promoting Bachchan Pandey. Fans are disappointed to know that they may not be able to see the fun chemistry of Khiladi actor and Kapil Sharma. However, Archana Puran Singh, a prominent member of the show has clarified that the reports aren’t true and Akshay will surely appear on the show to promote his upcoming film.

Also Read: Hilarious! The Kapil Sharma Show: Deepika Padukone mistakes Chandan Prabhakar for Ranveer Singh

Reportedly, Khiladi Kumar is upset with comedian Kapil Sharma for breaching his trust over a video that he refused to air that was related to his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. HT claimed that their source revealed that Akshay Kumar has demanded an explanation from Kapil and the makers on breaching his trust.

In an interview with BollywoodLife, Archana Puran Singh who is the prominent part of the show and a good friend to Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar, said, laughed off, and said, " Hahhhahahahaa he would never refuse to come on our show. " She further added, " These reports can't be true."

Also Read: OMG! Are things not fine between Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma?

Indeed, Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar; fans will be delighted with this clarification by Archana. Akshay and Kapil have come a long way when it comes to their friendship. The superstar has always expressed his LOVE for the comedian and praised his immense hard work and talent. Well, we can't wait to watch them together on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Credit: BollywoodLife