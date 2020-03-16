Must Read! This is how fans react to cricketer Shubham Gill’s pic with Sara Ali Khan going viral

MUMBAI: Several photos and a video of popular cricketer Shubman Gill having dinner with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan at a restaurant is going viral on social media. The meeting between the two individuals who are stars in their own right have sparked dating rumours.

On spotting the two together in the viral clip, fans of both the celebrities took to social media to question what was brewing between Sara and Shubman. "Kya chakar hai (What is happening),” asked a Twitter user. "Gill is obsessed with Sara," wrote another Twitter user, referring to Shubman's rumoured relation with Sara Tendulkar. "From Daughter of a cricketer (Sara Tendulkar) to granddaughter of a cricketer (Sara Ali Khan) #Shubmangill Came a long way," commented a social media user. "

Apparently, this comes days after Shubman and Sara Tendulkar unfollowed each other on social media and sparked breakup rumours.

As for Sara Ali Khan, she was earlier dating Kartik Aaryan. The two had featured as lead stars in Love Aaj Kal 2. However, Sara and Kartik parted ways in 2020. On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled film opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Credit: DNA