Must Read! How is SRK’s son Aryan Khan counting his days in Arthur jail, here we give you the insights

MUMBAI: Aryan Khan seems to have been experiencing a tough time after he got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 20th in a drug bust case raided in an alleged rave party in Mumbai’s luxury cruise.

The Mumbai Sessions Court has reserved its verdict on Khan's bail plea till October 20. A lot of reports are doing the rounds on social media about the star kid's time at Arthur Road jail.

As per High Court's orders, all the accused who are lodged in the jail amid the Covid-19 pandemic can talk to their family members twice a week via video call. Aryan spoke to his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri via video call from inside Arthur Road Jail on Friday. “Aryan gave his mother’s number. He spoke to his mother and father through the video call facility for 10 minutes,” a senior jail official confirmed to TOI.

It has been recently reported that SRK's son was being counselled by NGO workers, along with NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. A PTI report quoted Aryan as saying, “I will do something that will make you proud of me,” to NCB officials.

Jail superintendent Nitin Waychal confirmed to ANI that a money order of Rs 4,500 was received by the jail authorities from Aryan Khan's family on October 11. There are rules that an inmate can receive a money order of Rs 4500 maximum for their expenses inside the jail. A news portal revealed the prison canteen menu and it includes bread, farsan/namkeen, bhel, vada pav, bhajia pav, samosa, chicken thali, egg thali, mineral water and juice.

If the reports are to be believed, the jail authorities have increased the security around Aryan, who has been moved to a special barrack and is being monitored by the officials. He is not interacting and meeting the other accused of the drug case. The report also suggested that Aryan is facing difficulties adapting to the jail conditions and the prison food that left the authorities worried about his health and hygiene.

Aryan and the other accused in the case were in the jail's quarantine cell till Wednesday. Later, they were shifted to the normal barracks of the jail after testing negative for Covid-19. According to a report on India Today, Aryan was allotted 'qaidi (prisoner) number N956.

Credit: TOI/ANI/PTI/ETimes