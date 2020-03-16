Must Read! This is how veteran actor Amrish Puri bagged the role in Steven Spielberg’s THIS film

MUMBAI: Indian gem Amrish Puri has impressed everyone by playing negative characters in his long-acting career. On the other hand, there are very few Bollywood stars who have worked in Hollywood and among them was Amrish, who played the villain in Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. However, the actor had turned down the offer but later reconsidered his decision.

Also Read: Amazing! Archana Puran Singh is all geared up for India’s Laughter Champion

casting director Dolly Thakore sent his pictures to the filmmaker from the horror film Gehrayee, Steven became adamant that he wanted to cast Puri to play the iconic villain, Mola Ram.

Later, a few casting directors from the US had come to India to audition Amrish Puri but he refused that too and asked to watch him perform while he shoots for his film. Interestingly, he even declined to speak dialogues in English and told casting directors, “How does Steven Spielberg know what language do I speak? He would know me as an actor.”

Somehow, the Mr India star agreed to work in Harrison Ford starrer Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and he appreciated the production and the director calling him, “very boyish, an unassuming kind of person.”

Also Read: Amazing! Archana Puran Singh is all geared up for India’s Laughter Champion

Years later, Steven Spielberg talking about Amrish Puri, said, “Amrish is my favourite villain. The best the world has ever produced and ever will.”

Released in 1984, the Harrison Ford starrer is the second instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise and a prequel to the 1981 film.

Credit: koimoi