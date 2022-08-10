Must Read! “How we saw future was different from each other” Ashish Vidyarthi on his divorce with Rajoshi Barua

After his second marriage actor Ashish Vidyarthi opens on his divorce and getting married again at the age of 57
Ashish Vidyarthi

MUMBAI:  Actor Ashish Vidyarthi is indeed one of most loved actors we have in Indian cinema, over the time the actress has been grabbing the attention with his movies and now he is grabbing the attention and making headlines for his marriage second time.

As we know the actor was married to Rajoshi Barua and recently they both got divorced and the actor got married to Rupali Barua, taking to his vlogs channel the actor opens up on his life situation.

On his vlog video the actor said, the actor begins by saying that a person needs to happy in his life no matter what and began to hare his story and said 22 years age he met Rajoshi Barua and got married to her and he has a kid named Arth Vidyarthi, the actor adds that later he comes to know that how they both see the future is completely different from each other and they were trying to sort things but someone has to change which will take away the happiness and they decided to part ways mutually.

The actor adds that he wants to get married because he needs a partner in life and needs someone who can travel with him so he met Rupali Barua over the time they bonded over calls and chats and he then decided to walk with her as a husband.

The actor also says that there is no major age gap between him and Rupali Barua, he said Rupali Barua is 50 and he is 57 years old and not 60. The actor ends the video by saying ultimately it is the happiness a person requires that’s it.

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

