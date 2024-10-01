Must Read! From Hrithik Roshan to Anil Kapoor, here is how much the cast of Fighter is getting paid

MUMBAI: The upcoming action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War and Pathaan has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are undoubtedly excited about the new film and can't wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time. Given that this is India's first-ever aerial action entertainer, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the movie.

The movie has been discussed by the fans ever since it was first announced for a variety of reasons. On occasions, online users expressed their thoughts about the film's first release, while on other occasions, viewers became enthralled with the behind-the-scenes photos.

While the audience got to hear and watch the teaser and some songs from the movie, now we are here with the salary offered to the cast in the movie. Check it out:

Hrithik Roshan – 50cr

Hrithik Roshan has played various characters over the years and this time once again he will be playing a different role of character named Patty. We all know that he is one the most bankable stars in the industry and as per sources, for Fighter, the actor is getting Rs 50cr.

Deepika Padukone – 15cr

Deepika Padukone was seen romancing Shahrukh Khan in Pathan and Jawan last year and this time she will be seen romancing Hrithik Roshan. The fans of the movie got to see the sizzling hot chemistry between the two actors and we are all loving it. According to reports, the actress is receiving Rs 15cr as fees for her performance.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is a veteran actor who is still giving a lot of young actors a run for their money. The actor has never disappointed us and this time too, we will get to see a good performance from his side. As per reports, Anil Kapoor is offered Rs 7cr.

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover, husband of Bipasha Basu, has been one of the most awaited personalities in the TV industry where the audience want him to make a comeback. However, the actor has taken a big step and the fans of the actor are going to love his performance after a long time for sure. As per sources, the actor has been offered Rs 2cr for her performances.

Akshay Oberoi

Earlier we have seen Akshay Oberoi in a lot of movies and this time we will get to see the actor once again in this hit movie. According to sources, the actor has been offered Rs 1cr

Sanjeeda Sheikh

With a very strong cast of the film, how can we forget Sanjeeda Sheikh? The actress has been slaying the hearts of her fans with her performances over the years and some sizzling hot images. As per sources, the actress is getting Rs 50 lakh.

Talat Aziz

Talat Aziz has given some amazing performances over the years and this time, once again the actor is back and the fans of the actor are getting excited to see him. The actor is receiving Rs 70 lakh for his role in the movie.

