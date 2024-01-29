Must read! Hrithik Roshan fails to match Katrina Kaif’s energy on 'Sheila Ki Jawani' in a vintage video

MUMBAI: Online users have recently come across a vintage video of Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in which the latter is seen showing the Fighter actor the famous 'Sheila Ki Jawani' dance moves. A Reddit user posted the popular video online, which appears to be from one of the dance reality shows.

In the video, Katrina can be seen dancing on the stage while rocking her smash hit song 'Sheila Ki Jawani' while wearing red trousers and a white top. Hrithik attempts to mimic her dancing but finds it difficult to keep up. Farhan Khan can be seen supporting the two actors in the video as well.

Several social media users reacted to the film and said that it brought back memories for them shortly after it was posted online. “Hrithik looks best with Katrina and Aishwarya, when I was a kid, I hoped Aishwarya and Hrithik had married,” one user wrote. “Katrina the woman ruled the hearts of an entire generation,” another one commented. Hrithik and Katrina were referred to by one of the fans, “amazing dancers”.

Together, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif have appeared in a number of movies, including Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Katrina is now getting ready for the release of Tiger 3, which also has Salman Khan in the major role and has been much anticipated. Tiger 3 is the third movie in the OG spy franchise from Yash Raj Films. This year's Diwali premiere of Maneesh Sharma's film will take place in theatres. She has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, in the works.

Hrithik Roshan is presently working on Fighter, a film that also features Deepika Padukone as the main. Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover will also play significant roles in the movie. He is also working on War 2.

Credit- News 18