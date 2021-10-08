Must Read! Hrithik Roshan SLAMS Netizens on Twitter for THIS Reason, details inside

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan’s separation from ex-wife Sussanne Khan has been the talk of the town. The superstar’s fans were heartbroken when the couple officially announced their split and soon the rumours of Sussanne asking for Rs 400 crores alimony spread in social media.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in 2000 and got divorced in 2014. The ex-couple share two children together named Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan.

In spite of getting legally separated, the couple continued to co-parent their two sons together. After the divorce was announced, the alimony rumours started doing the rounds on the internet which didn’t go well with the Dhoom 2 actor.

Reportedly, the rumours of Sussanne Khan asking alimony of Rs 400 crores took storm on social media, while the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor rubbished the same, addressing the rumours to be fake.

Netizens started trolling the actor’s wife and this didn’t go well with Hrithik for obvious reasons and he tweeted, “Fabricated news articles. Demeaning my loved ones. Testing my patience.”

Meanwhile, talking to Femina Sussanne Khan opened up on her divorce from the War actor and said, “We had reached a stage in our lives where I decided that it’s better, we weren’t together. It was important to be aware and not be in a false relationship.”

But above all, we are very committed to our children. We are respectful towards each other. When children are involved, it’s important to put our differences aside and protect them,” she added.

Credit: koimoi