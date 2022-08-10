Must Read! Husbands of Bollywood actresses who have stayed away from the limelight

Aditya Chopra, Mohsin Akhtar Mir, Jay Mehta, and more; here’s a list of husbands of Bollywood actresses who have stayed away from the limelight…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 00:09
movie_image: 
Must Read! Husbands of Bollywood actresses who have stayed away from the limelight

MUMBAI:We always talk about Bollywood actors and their wives. Even if a Bollywood actor gets married to someone outside the industry, there’s always a lot of buzz about the star's wife and everyone is keen to know about her.

But, today, let’s look at the list of Bollywood actresses whose husbands have stayed away from the limelight…

Rani Mukerji – Aditya Chopra

Rani Mukerji’s husband Aditya Chopra is one of the biggest names in the film industry. But, he has stayed away from the limelight. Recently, he was featured in a docu-drama titled The Romantics and that’s the only time when people got to see him properly.

Also Read: Exclusive! Vedika Nawani on her Chatrapathi co-star Sreenivas Bellamkonda, “He is one of the sweetest people”

Urmila Matondkar – Mohsin Akhtar Mir

Urmila Matondkar’s husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir was a model and he had also done a cameo in the film Luck By Chance. But, he is hardly seen anywhere and doesn’t get clicked much.

Juhi Chawla – Jay Mehta

Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta is not totally away from the limelight as he gets clicked with the actress occasionally. However, we don’t get to see him much.

Asin – Rahul Sharma

For now, even Asin is not in the limelight. But, if we talk about her husband Rahul Sharma, he has totally been away from the media glare and never gets clicked anywhere.

Sameera Reddy – Akshai Varde

Sameera Reddy’s husband, Akshai Varde, has a good social media presence thanks to the actress as she shared many pictures and videos with her hubby. But, Akshai is not seen much at any public events.

Also Read: WOW! Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more 40 plus actresses who are ruling the box office

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    
 

Rani Mukerji Aditya Chopra Urmila Matondkar Mohsin Akhtar Mir Juhi Chawla Jay Mehta Asin Rahul Sharma Sameera Reddy Akshai Varde Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 00:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! Husbands of Bollywood actresses who have stayed away from the limelight
MUMBAI:We always talk about Bollywood actors and their wives. Even if a Bollywood actor gets married to someone outside...
Exclusive! Harshad Arora aka Dr. Satya of Ghum Hai Kisikey Mein talks about his struggles, and says, “ I was away from the camera because I was not finding any good projects”!
MUMBAI:Harshad Arora is one of the heartthrobs of the entertainment world. Rising to fame with his shows like Beintehaa...
Trending news! Bholaa, PS2 check out some of the trending news of the day
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some great information from the entertainment world...
WOW! Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more 40 plus actresses who are ruling the box office
MUMBAI:There was a time in Bollywood when after getting married and having kids, and after a certain age actresses were...
Exclusive! "I wanted to make audience laugh and this is the perfect script and character" Shweta Tripathi
MUMBAI:Actress Shweta Tripathi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Disha Jain talks about being a part of the show, “ I was really happy and excited, and the show has a very big fan base and a legacy of its own”!
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Husbands of Bollywood actresses who have stayed away from the limelight
Must Read! Husbands of Bollywood actresses who have stayed away from the limelight

Latest Video

Related Stories
Trending news! Bholaa, PS2 check out some of the trending news of the day
Trending news! Bholaa, PS2 check out some of the trending news of the day
WOW! Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more 40 plus actresses who are ruling the box office
WOW! Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more 40 plus actresses who are ruling the box office
Must read! Who is Tania Shroff, girlfriend of Ahaan Shetty?
Must read! Who is Tania Shroff, girlfriend of Ahaan Shetty?
The Big Bang Theory
What! Jaya Bachchan slams The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar for using derogatory remarks on Madhuri Dixit, says “Gandi Zubaan Hai”
Nawazuddin Siddiqui asked to withdraw Rs 100 Crore defamation suit against wife Aaliya
What! Nawazuddin Siddiqui asked to withdraw Rs 100 Crore defamation suit against wife Aaliya
Vedika Nawani on her Chatrapathi co-star Sreenivas Bellamkonda
Exclusive! Vedika Nawani on her Chatrapathi co-star Sreenivas Bellamkonda, “He is one of the sweetest people”