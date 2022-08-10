Must Read! Husbands of Bollywood actresses who have stayed away from the limelight

MUMBAI:We always talk about Bollywood actors and their wives. Even if a Bollywood actor gets married to someone outside the industry, there’s always a lot of buzz about the star's wife and everyone is keen to know about her.

But, today, let’s look at the list of Bollywood actresses whose husbands have stayed away from the limelight…

Rani Mukerji – Aditya Chopra

Rani Mukerji’s husband Aditya Chopra is one of the biggest names in the film industry. But, he has stayed away from the limelight. Recently, he was featured in a docu-drama titled The Romantics and that’s the only time when people got to see him properly.

Urmila Matondkar – Mohsin Akhtar Mir

Urmila Matondkar’s husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir was a model and he had also done a cameo in the film Luck By Chance. But, he is hardly seen anywhere and doesn’t get clicked much.

Juhi Chawla – Jay Mehta

Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta is not totally away from the limelight as he gets clicked with the actress occasionally. However, we don’t get to see him much.

Asin – Rahul Sharma

For now, even Asin is not in the limelight. But, if we talk about her husband Rahul Sharma, he has totally been away from the media glare and never gets clicked anywhere.

Sameera Reddy – Akshai Varde

Sameera Reddy’s husband, Akshai Varde, has a good social media presence thanks to the actress as she shared many pictures and videos with her hubby. But, Akshai is not seen much at any public events.

