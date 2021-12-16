Must read! I absolutely adore the megastar of our country Mr. Amitabh Bachchan: Allu Arjun

MUMBAI: South superstar Allu Arjun along with co-star Rashmika Mandanna was present at the press meet of their upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise in Mumbai. During the media interactions, Allu Arjun was asked about the actors who have inspired him from Bollywood.

The actor started giving his answer in Hindi, but then switched to English in order to explain in a better way. The actor said he absolutely adores the mega megastar of our country Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. He further added, we all have grown up watching his films. He had a lot of impact on me in my growing years. He is doing such good acting. I keep thinking that when I get old, I should keep acting how gracefully Amitabh Bachchan ji is acting.

Later Allu was asked about his take on Pushpa: The Rise clashing with the Hollywood film Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor said the Hindi audience is very graceful for inviting the South cinema. He added that today we have mutual respect for all the cinemas. There are no language barriers for the audience. After the Pandemic, the entire culture of cinema is gone, so he wished that the public would come to the cinema to watch all the films.

Finally, he said, the audience should watch Spider-Man: No Way Home and his film Pushpa. He then thanked the makers of Suryavanshi for bringing the audience back to the cinema. He also wished all the best for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film 83.

Pushpa: The Rise is all set to hit the silver screen on 17th December. The film is directed by Sukumar and the music is given by Devi Sri Prasad.

