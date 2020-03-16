Must Read! "I cannot hear anything negative about Ranveer Singh", says Alia Bhatt on Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot

MUMBAI : Actress Alia Bhatt is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood. We have seen some brilliant chracters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans and she is currently grabbing the attention of the fans and making headlines for her upcoming movie titled 'Darlings'.

During the trailer launch of the movie, the actress spoke in detail about her movie and also about being the producer of the movie.

Alia Bhatt reveals that she was very excited to share the movie Darlings with the fans but at the same time, she is very nervous because she is not only the actress in the movie but also the producer of the film.

Also talking about her most favourite darling in her life apart from the cast, the actress said it has to be the media and the paprazzi who have always loved her a lot.

As we all know, recently Ranveer Singh grabbed the attention of the fans with his naked photoshoot and commenting on the same, Alia Bhatt said that she can not hear anything negative about her favourite Ranveer Singh; she just loves the actor and Ranveer Singh has given 100% to entertain the people and now it's our turn to show some love for him.

No doubt, the actress was looking beautiful in yellow and her pictures are all over the social media are getting some immense love from the fans, and we look forward to seeing what she has to offer with her upcoming movie Darlings which is all set to hit the digital platform Netflix, on 5th August.

