Must Read! I don’t bother about who will give me work in the film industry; helping people in covid times was a big achievement for me: Sonu Sood

MUMBAI: Sonu Sood has been making headlines not only with his acting skills but also with his immense contribution especially during the lockdown and covid period. We have seen the actor providing the maximum help in the difficult time of covid. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie Prithviraj, which has Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the leading roles.

In a recent media interaction, Sonu Sood spoke in detail about helping people during the covid time and on getting unhealthy comments.

Sonu Sood on not getting solo lead characters

Sonu Sood says that everyone who comes to Mumbai has a dream to play the lead in Bollywood movies, but when they come to know that you are you are an outsider, you are given character roles or negative characters. But he is very happy and fortunate that he could make a strong mark in the industry. There have been times when people have doubted him, but he is immune to all this, which is necessary if you want to survive in this industry.

Sonu Sood on playing commercial and historical characters

We have seen the actor playing different types of characters, be it positive, negative, or historic. Sonu Sood says that playing a fictional or commercial character gives you the liberty to express the way you want to, but if you are doing a historic character, it comes with its own restrictions.

Sonu Sood on helping people during covid

Sonu Sood says that shooting of Prithviraj for him was divided into two parts: pre-covid and post-covid. When he was back on the sets post covid and when he entered, there were people who started clapping for him for his immense contribution. There were many people around him seeking different types of help, and he was really happy and fortunate that he could actually help them. The actor says that this feeling that he could directly or indirectly touch the lives of different people is the best in his entire career. He really does not bother about who will give him work in the film industry and who will not. For him this feeling is the biggest success in his life.

As we all know, Sonu Sood had walked out from the movie Manikarnika, which had Kangana Ranaut in the leading role. Sonu Sood says that he does not want to comment regarding the issue. He adds that if he is not comfortable with anything, he would just walk away from that project.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch Sonu Sood in his projects, and we look forward to see what he has to offer in this upcoming movie Prithviraj, which is all set to hit the big screen on 3rd June.

