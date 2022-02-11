Must read! I don't believe that any of the success that has come my way because of me only: Alia Bhatt on getting complimented for being a team player

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt was recently present to promote her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. During her conversation, the actress was asked about how she deals with Social media memes and also how she takes the compliment coming her way from the directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli.

During her interaction with an entertainment portal, actress Alia Bhatt was asked about how she deals with social media memes, The actress said, She has no issues with the memes at all. In fact, she finds them very funny. She also said, that these memes only add to her popularity. However, she has no issues with it at all. The actress feels grateful when people say lovely things about her.

Alia Bhatt was then asked how does she feel about directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli complimenting her about being a team player. Alia Bhatt replies I am also a director and producer’s daughter as well so I have heard these stories about how difficult it is for people to put a film together. People put their life to make a film. I don't just see my work, I want everybody to work together on a project.

She further adds, the film doesn’t work on one people's work. It's a whole crew of people coming together and making a film. Every director is so protective about their crew because they know that they cannot function without their crew. I don't believe that any of the success that has come my way is only because of me. It has come because of the effort of every single person that I have encountered and every team member, every assistant director, every technician, everybody on the set have come together and made the film. That's what adds and aids to the coming of a film on the screen. We are just the face and we're just in front of the camera.

