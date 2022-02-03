Must read! I have grown up watching Madhuri Dixit’s songs and dance: Taapsee Pannu on her favorite 90s actress

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu is not leaving any stone unturned these days. The actress is going out to promote her latest flick Looop Lapeta. Recently Taapsee was present for a live interaction where she talked about her film and a lot more.

During her conversation, Taapsee Pannu was asked about who is her favorite actress from the 90s. Taapsee said, she has been a big fan of Madhuri Dixit and has grown up watching the actress's songs and dances. She is like a legend.

Taapsee was then asked about how does she prepare for her role. The actress said she is completely dependent on her directors. An actor should know to chose their director. She further added that she is not a trained actor. So, when she takes up any projects or work, she totally trusts her director’s vision.

She was then asked about her equation with Tahir Bhasin as they both have worked together in the film. The actress said, Tahir is a very giving type of person. He is colorful and also has a good sense of humor. She further added that she will never praise a person who doesn't have good humor. But Tahir is different and I like his sense of humor very much.

In the film, Taapsee Pannu can be seen as Tahir Raj Bhasin’s girlfriend. Tahir lands himself in trouble one fine day after he loses all his money in a casino and calls Taapsee for help. The story revolves around how the couple fights with all the odds to get out of the problem.

The film is an adaptation of Tom Tykwer's film Run Lola Run. It is directed by Aakash Bhatia and produced by Sony Pictures films India and Ellipsis Entertainment. Originally the film was scheduled to release in 2021 but it got delayed due to the pandemic. The users can view the film on Netflix from 4th February.

