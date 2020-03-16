Must read! I never said he was cr*p: Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander director on Akshay Kumar's audition

Aamir Khan starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander was a major hit when it released 30 years ago. But not many know that Akshay Kumar, who was still struggling in those days, had auditioned for the villain’s role in the film. He was rejected.
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander was a major hit when it released 30 years ago. But not many know that Akshay Kumar, who was still struggling in those days, had auditioned for the villain’s role in the film. He was rejected. In an old interview, he talked about how he wasn't able to crack Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar's audition and that the makers thought he was ‘crap'. Now, in a new interview, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar's director Mansoor Khan has revealed why he didn't choose Akshay for the role.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was a sports drama film directed by Mansoor and produced by Nasir Hussain. The film had Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Mamik Singh, Deepak Tijori, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the lead roles.

Mansoor said, “What Akshay has said about him being thrown out of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander surprised me. I am sorry I rejected him. But I am amazed at the career that he has. At the time that we screen-tested him, he was very very wooden. He had a great physique. But that’s it. The way he has spoken about being rejected is very derogatory and condescending. Akshay had even called me after being rejected saying. ‘Let’s work together.’ I never said he was crap."

Mansoor highlighted that even Deepak, who eventually played the Rajput College brat, was rejected because the role had been given to Milind Soman, who even shot for large parts of the film. “Deepak tested for the role and I told him, ‘Deepak you are a damn good actor. But I am sorry I am going with Milind Soman for his physique.’ 

Latest Video