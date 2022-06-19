Must Read! I personally feel bad when Dharma Productions is referred to as the flagbearer of nepotism; this is not true and I am an example of it: Raj Mehta

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Raj Mehta, who has impressed fans with the movie Good Newwz in 2019, is back with another multi-starrer family entertainer titled Jugjugg Jeeyo, which has Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli.

In a recent media interaction, director Raj Mehta spoke in detail about his upcoming family entertainer, his take on digital platform, and projects he is looking forward to doing.

Raj Mehta revealed that he is nervous as his project is all set to release, but at the same time, he is very confident about what the team has created. His work is to make good movies and he will continue to do so. When he showed the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo to Karan Johar, he loved it and it gave him a sense of confidence.

As we all know, Dharma Productions has been referred to as the flagbearer of nepotism. Raj Mehta revealed that when he hears such comments, he personally feels really bad. He said this is not at all true and he is the perfect example because he is an outsider. Dharma Productions always motivates new and fresh talent.

Raj Mehta also says that the story is very important for him, and if he encounters something brilliant, he would definitely love to make a web series and enter the digital world.

Raj Mehta also said as a filmmaker, he is looking forward to exploring different genres. Specifically, he wants to venture into action with a pinch of comedy.

Ever since the trailer of the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo was out, we have eagerly beeb looking forward to see the movie, which is all set to hit the big screen on 24th June.

