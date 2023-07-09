Must Read! “I was crying and screaming throughout the movie Jawan” singer and rapper Raja Kumari

Recently we have seen a video where the Jawan theme singer and rapper Raja Kumari taking to the media and sharing her experience of watching the movie Jawan on big screen
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 16:00
movie_image: 
Raja

MUMBAI: Over the time with her immense contribution Raja Kumari has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of millions, currently she is basking all the success of the movie Jawan as she has done the rap for the movie in the Jawan theme.

There is a video which is getting viral all over the internet where Raja Kumari Expressed her excitement on watching her movie Jawan. Raja Kumari says she was shouting, screaming and crying through the movie, she adds it was a beautiful feeling and it was just a mind blowing and crazy experience.

ALSO READ –Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding reception invitation card will leave you mesmerized

On asking about superstar Shah Rukh Khan Raja Kumari says, she just loves Shahrukh Khan and she is looking forward to see more collaboration with him and started to sing the theme song. Indeed her voice has done magic in the theme of Jawan and we look forward to seeing some amazing collaboration of her with Shahrukh Khan in the upcoming days.

For what are your views on this video and how do you like her rap in the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ  : Jawan review! A massy entertainer with a never seen before avatar of Shah Rukh Khan

 

Raja Kumari RAJA KUMARI FANS RAJA KUMARI RAP JAWAN JAWAN THEME anirudh Atlee Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 16:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Muskaan and Kairav face challenges in their marriage
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! “I think the characters here have a capacity to surprise the audience because they are more relevant and contemporary.” – Barsatein actor Vimarsh Roshan on what made him say ‘yes’for the show
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Exclusive! Upcoming show Kavya – Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon actor Chandresh Singh talks about the uniqueness of his character, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the...
Exclusive! “Never in my dream I thought that I will share screen with Shahrukh Khan” Girija Oak
MUMBAI: We have seen and loved the actress Girija Oak in her different projects, she is indeed one of the most loved...
Jawan: Unexpected! A 90-second trailer for the Salman Khan film Tiger 3 will play during the Shah Rukh Khan-starring film?
MUMBAI:  Everyone is raving about the movie Jawan. For the first time, Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee worked...
Must Read! First Kafas and now Jawan, casting director Mukesh Chhabra is winning hearts with his acting
MUMBAI:  Over the time with his casting contribution Mukesh Chhabra has been winning hearts of the fans all over, he is...
Recent Stories
Girija
Exclusive! “Never in my dream I thought that I will share screen with Shahrukh Khan” Girija Oak
Latest Video
Related Stories
Girija
Exclusive! “Never in my dream I thought that I will share screen with Shahrukh Khan” Girija Oak
Jawan
Jawan: Unexpected! A 90-second trailer for the Salman Khan film Tiger 3 will play during the Shah Rukh Khan-starring film?
Mukesh Chhabra
Must Read! First Kafas and now Jawan, casting director Mukesh Chhabra is winning hearts with his acting
Bhumi Pednekar
Trolled! “Why she is confused with her fashion” netizens troll actress Bhumi Pednekar for her outfit in the new video
Nayanthara
Whoa! Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi were paid this staggering amount to be part of Atlee’s Jawan
Akshay Kumar
Lol! Akshay Kumar’s badly edited poster of Mission Raniganj catches the eye of Netizens, “Someone is about to get fired!”