Must Read! “I was crying and screaming throughout the movie” singer and rapper Raja Kumari on Jawan

MUMBAI: Over the time with her immense contribution, Raja Kumari has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of millions. Currently, she is basking all the success of the movie Jawan, as she is the person behind the rap in the Jawan theme song.

There is a video which is getting viral all over the Internet, where Raja Kumari expressed her excitement on watching her movie Jawan. Raja Kumari says she was shouting, screaming and crying through the movie, she adds it was a beautiful feeling and it was just a mind blowing and crazy experience.

On asking about superstar Shah Rukh Khan Raja Kumari says, she just loves Shahrukh Khan and she is looking forward to see more collaboration with him and started to sing the theme song. Indeed her voice has done magic in the theme of Jawan and we look forward to seeing some amazing collaboration of her with Shahrukh Khan in the upcoming days.

