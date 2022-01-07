Must read! I was offered Ek Villain, lekin us samay hamare tevar hi kuchh aur the: Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming thriller movie Ek Villain Returns has finally hit the internet and it is getting some beautiful responses from the fans, this thriller franchise which is directed by Mohit Suri has an amazing bunch of talented people like John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutiaria, Disha Patani.

The trailer of the movie was launched at the Press Conference held in Mumbai. It was attended by the cast and the director of the movie along with the producers Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor.

At the Press Conference, Arjun Kapoor revealed that he was offered the first Ek Villain movie, but he could not be a part of it. The actor was quoted saying, “Us Samay Hamare Tevar hi Kuchh aur the”. Well, there is nothing related to attitude, he meant that he was busy shooting for his movie Tevar back then.

On the other hand, Tara Sutaria, who is looking supremely hot in the trailer itself, had also given voice to songs in the movie. Yes, you heard that right. Tara Sutaria showed her singing talent when she appeared She gave voice to the songs and this was revealed by the director Mohit Suri himself.

Looking at the filmography of the actress Disha Patani, she has mostly been part of thriller movies. Disha Patani reveals that she just loves watching thrillers and this is one of the reasons she has been a part of this movie as well.

No doubt the trailer is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over and we look forward to seeing what director Mohit Suri has to showcase in this movie Ek Villain Returns which is all set to hit the big screen on 29th July.

