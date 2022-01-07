Must read! “I was offered a Ek Villain the first part, lekin use Samay Hamare Tevar hi kuchh aur the”, Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI: The trailer of upcoming thriller movie Ek Villain Returns has finally hit the internet and it is getting some beautiful response from the fans, this thriller franchise which is directed by Mohit Suri has some amazing bunch of talented people like John Abraham,Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutiaria, Disha Patani.

The trailer of the movie was launched during the Press Conference held in Mumbai and was attended by the cast and the director of the movie along with the producers Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor.

In the Press Conference Arjun Kapoor reveals that he was offered the first Ek Villain movie, but he could not be the part of the movie, the actor quoted “Us Samay Hamare Tevar hi Kuchh aur the”, well there is nothing related to attitude, he means that he was busy shooting with his movie Tevar back then.

On the other hand Tara Sutaria who is looking supremely hot in the trailer itself, had also given voice to songs in the movie, yes you heard right, Tara Sutaria who was seen showing her singing talent when she had appeared for few television reality shows had given voice to the songs and this was revealed by the director Mohit Suri himself.

Looking at the filmography of the actress Disha Patani, she has mostly been the part of thriller movies, Disha Patani reveals that she just love watching thrillers and this is one of the reasons that she has been the part of this movie as well.

No doubt the trailer is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over and we look forward to see what director Mohit Suri has to say with this movie Ek Villain Returns which is all set to hit the big screen on 29th July.

