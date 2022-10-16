Must Read! "I was thrilled and excited to work with someone like Mathukutty Xavier" - Janhvi Kapoor on being part of a Remake

MUMBAI: No doubt, it is always a treat to watch the actress Janhvi Kapoor in her movies and the actress is currently grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the poster of her upcoming movie Mili was out. The trailer of the upcoming movie of Janhvi Kapoor titled Mili is out and it was launched with the press conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the cast of the movie along with the producer Boney Kapoor.

As we all know, the upcoming movie Mili is the official remake of Malayalam movie titled Helen, and Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she does not want to see this opportunity in a calculative way. She has seen the movie Helen and she was very excited to work with someone like Mathukutty Xavier who is very passionate about his work. Also, Helen was not reached to the maximum people in the northern part of the audience and she is very happy that she got the opportunity to be in the part of the remake and do it in her own way.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was also asked about being a part of her mother Sridevi's biopic if ever made in Bollywood. Janhvi Kapoor straightly said that she does not want to be a part of a mother's biopic if ever made. Well, she did not give any reason during the Press Conference.

Also talking about the trailer of Mili, it is indeed grabbing the attention of the fans and we look forward to see what different the actress Janhvi kapoor has to offer this upcoming movie which is all set to hit the big screen on 4th November.

