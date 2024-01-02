Must Read! “I was very nervous to dance after a long gap” Shahid Kapoor on getting back to dance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to hit the big screens and here is what the actor has to say on getting back to dance after long gap
Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out, the movie that has great names like Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Arjun Panchal is directed by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah, the fnas loved the unique concept that has been promised in the trailer and we are just loving the song the songs that are out.

No doubt for all the fans of the actor Shahid Kapoor no doubt it is a treat to watch the actor dancing and shaking his leg after long gap, it was a great thing to see the actor shaking legs in the songs like Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, Akhiyaan Gulaab, and the title song Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, indeed the songs are getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over and they are loving to see the actor dancing.

Also getting back to dancing, actor Shahid Kapoor speaking to a media portal said, he was very nervous because he was getting back into dancing after long gap, the last he remember he danced in the movie R Rajkumar and he added he had not been practicing dance because he has been doing different nature of movies and was not dancing on these movies.

Indeed we are very very excited to see the actor dancing and we look forward to see more of the dance of the actor in the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, what are your views on this movie and how are you loving the dance of the actor Shahid Kapoor, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to hit the big screen on 9th February 2024

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

