Must Read! “I wish they are back together” netizens as they see Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani together

There are many pictures and videos of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani attending an event getting viral, fans are saying they wish they are back together
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are no doubt one of the most loved pairs we have in B Town. Over the time they have been grabbing the attention of the fans and giving some major couple goals.

But as we all know from the past few days there are many reports which spoke about the breakup of this beautiful couple and we have not seen this pair getting spotted in the recent past. Having said that, recently Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted together for the very first time after their breakup.

The couple was seen attending an event and the pictures and the videos are getting viral all over the internet, these pictures are getting a lot of love from the fans and they have their set of comments.

Many people are saying they just love Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani as a pair and they really wish that they both are back together, also many people are describing that these two are the perfect couple goals and they would love to see more of them in the future.

What are your views on the latest clicks of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani and do you really want them to get back together, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

