Must Read! If Gangubai Kathiawadi turns out to be a big success then I will probably move to Berlin: Alia Bhatt on her film being premiered at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival

MUMBAI: How do you feel that your film Gangubai Kathiawadi is been releasing in theatre?

It's been a very long time. There was a time when we were confused that whether the theatre will come back to life or not. We always believe that certain films cannot be watched anywhere else other than theatre. The experience of watching a film in a theatre is irresistible. So I am very glad that a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi will be releasing on the big screen and will see the light of the day.

What is your Take on Gangubai Kathiawadi being premiered at Berlin Film Festival?

If Gangubai Kathiawadi turns out to be a big success then I will probably move to Berlin and spend a lot of time over there because it has given me good experiences. Yes, there is a certain kind of excitement that your film is going to be premiered at the Berlin Film festival. There is so much excitement about going there, walking the red carpet, and watching the films with the audience.

What was your preparation like to do the character like Gangubai?

The only preparation I did was voice modulation, toning down my voice, getting the Gujarati and Mumbai accents. But the true preparation only started when I started shooting for the scenes. You don't have to try too hard to point to a scene in the film or try too hard for a dialogue to land. If you are feeling it and you have come to the right contexts of the person or the character it works automatically.

