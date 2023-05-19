Must Read! If a movie is made on mermaid, Janhvi Kapoor will be the perfect choice, here is why

The new photo shoot of the actress Janhvi Kapoor is grabbing the attention of the fans all over, and she can be the perfect choice if movie made on mermaid, have a look at the pictures
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 13:32
movie_image: 
Janhvi Kapoor

MUMBAI :Actress Janhvi Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Indian cinema, she has been treating the fans and audience over the time with her hotness and her cuteness, with her acting projects and her looks she has created a huge fan base who always look forward to the new post of the actress.

Over the time she been blessing the internet feed and ruling the hearts of the fans with her sizzling looks and her beautiful photo shoot, having said that this new photo shoot of the actress Janhvi Kapoor is grabbing the attention of the fans, indeed she is looking supremely hot in these pictures and she is attracting the eyeballs of the fans

ALSO READ – Shocking! "No makeup sense and no dressing sense" Netizens troll Urvashi Rautela

Well we won’t be wrong in saying that if ever a movie is made in Indian cinema on Mermaids, she will be the perfect choice for the role, well she is getting many comments where fans are expressing that she is looking like a beautiful mermaid.

Indeed these pictures are ruling the hearts like always, and we shall look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress.

What are your views on the actress Janhvi Kapoor and her looks, and do you think she will be the perfect choice for Mermaid if ever movie made, do share your views in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  Must Read! Ranveer Singh is the new Don? From ‘Epic Disaster Confirmed’ to ‘He is going to kill it’, netizens have mixed reactions to it

Janhvi Kapoor JANHVI KAPOOR FANS JANHVI KAPOOR SEXY JANHVI KAPOOR PHOT SHOOT Bollywood Hot Actress Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 13:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Imlie: OMG! Kairi shows Imlie’s necklace to Atharva
MUMBAI : The show took a generational leap last year in September after which many new entries were seen. Megha...
‘Don’t think I would be anyone today without taking risks!’ : Bhumi Pednekar
MUMBAI: Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is a generation-defining Indian actor. Having worked in the Indian film...
Junooniyat: Emotional Drama! Jordan wants Ellahi to be his duet partner!
MUMBAI:Colors' new show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyat is a musical...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Angad welcomes Sahiba to his bedroom
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Must Read! Manushi Chhillar finally speaks about the failure of her debut film Samrat Prithviraj, “It was something which I had no control over”
MUMBAI:Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar made her acting debut with Samrat Prithviraj which starred Akshay Kumar in...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Virat comes to break Sai’s fast, Satya enraged
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Bhumi Pednekar
‘Don’t think I would be anyone today without taking risks!’ : Bhumi Pednekar
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bhumi Pednekar
‘Don’t think I would be anyone today without taking risks!’ : Bhumi Pednekar
1
Must Read! Manushi Chhillar finally speaks about the failure of her debut film Samrat Prithviraj, “It was something which I had no control over”
Adah Sharma starrer scores big in its second week
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer scores big in its second week
The Crew actresses Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan
WOW! Who says actresses can’t be friends, look at The Crew actresses Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s social media banter
Ranveer Singh
Must Read! Ranveer Singh is the new Don? From ‘Epic Disaster Confirmed’ to ‘He is going to kill it’, netizens have mixed reactions to it
Urvashi Rautela
Shocking! "No makeup or dressing sense", netizens troll Urvashi Rautela