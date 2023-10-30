Must read! Indian 2 first ever look is out, and it is getting a big thumbs up from the fans

MUMBAI: Movie Indian 2 has been the talk of the town from quite long time, the movie that has superstar Kamal Haasan is directed by Shankar who had directed the prequel, the movie Indian was released in the year 1996 and was immensely loved by the fans all over, the movie remembered till today, and till today when we see the movie we love to see it all over again on repeat value.

Ever since the first look and the poster is out the fans are showering all the love for the poster and the actor Kamal Haasan, indeed it will be great to see this combination of Shankar and Kamal Haasan after a long gap.

The fans showering all the love for the actor and the poster that promised to introduce the Indian 2 on 3rd November, have a look at the comments.

As we see these comments many are saying it will be great to see this combo of Shankar and Kamal Haasan after so many years, also few wrote they get Goosebumps when they hear about this nostalgic movie, also few expressed they are missing AR Rahman in this one.

Indeed this shows the love of the fans all over for the movie which is a brand now and for the superstar Kamal Haasan. What are your views on the first look and how excited are you for the intro on 3rd November, do share in the comment section below.

