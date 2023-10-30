Must read! Indian 2 first ever look is out, and it is getting a big thumbs up from the fans

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is all set to hit the big screen and the first ever poster is getting lot of love from the fans all over
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 13:27
movie_image: 
Indian

MUMBAI: Movie Indian 2 has been the talk of the town from quite long time, the movie that has superstar Kamal Haasan is directed by Shankar who had directed the prequel, the movie Indian was released in the year 1996 and was immensely loved by the fans all over, the movie remembered till today, and till today when we see the movie we love to see it all over again on repeat value.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Ever since the first look and the poster is out the fans are showering all the love for the poster and the actor Kamal Haasan, indeed it will be great to see this combination of Shankar and Kamal Haasan after a long gap.

The fans showering all the love for the actor and the poster that promised to introduce the Indian 2 on 3rd November, have a look at the comments.

Also read Woah! Check out how Malaika Arora went FREEFALLING into 48

As we see these comments many are saying it will be great to see this combo of Shankar and Kamal Haasan after so many years, also few wrote they get Goosebumps when they hear about this nostalgic movie, also few expressed they are missing AR Rahman in this one.

Indeed this shows the love of the fans all over for the movie which is a brand now and for the superstar Kamal Haasan. What are your views on the first look and how excited are you for the intro on 3rd November, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Revealed! Check out Ranveer Singh’s first look from the upcoming movie, Singham Again

Kamal Haasan KAMAL HAASAN FANS KAMAL HAASAN MOVIES Indian 2 Shankar Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 13:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel get into a heated argument as the latter warns Abhishek to stay away from Isha asks him to stop playing with Isha’s mind and makes it clear that he is her boyfriend
MUMBAI: We have already seen how Abhishek and Isha’s love story made headlines outside and inside of Bigg Boss.Even on...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Wow! Wagle family to appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati?
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Wow! Pashminna participate in the Shikara race
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Exclusive! Tanaaz Irani bags Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television.The star Plus show has taken a leap...
Exclusive! I realized that I have a knack of directing and was inclined towards learning all what goes behind the camera: Fahmaan Khan
MUMBAI:Fahmaan Khan is a talented actor and needs no introduction.He has been a part of television’s most popular daily...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Angad comes to Save Sahiba, Angad tries to kill Romi
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Recent Stories
Ananya Panday
Happy Birthday! On Ananya Panday’s birthday, here are some times when she raised the temperature with her bikini looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ananya Panday
Happy Birthday! On Ananya Panday’s birthday, here are some times when she raised the temperature with her bikini looks
Ranveer Singh
Revealed! Check out Ranveer Singh’s first look from the upcoming movie, Singham Again
Malaika Arora
Woah! Check out how Malaika Arora went FREEFALLING into 48
Kajal Aggarwal
Stunning! Kajal Aggarwal unveils her opulent new adobe, performs 'Griha Pravesh' puja with Family
Vikramaditya
What! Vikramaditya Motwane opens up about gender inequality; Questions why can’t Deepika Padukone be the Lead Role in 'Pathaan’
Vidhu
What! Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalls 1979 Oscars nomination, Reveals lack of passport, visa, and tickets; Says ‘Na ticket tha na visa tha na passport tha’