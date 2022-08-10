Must Read! On this International transgender day, check out the actors who played transgender in their movies

MUMBAI:Today marks the international transgender day and we have seen our favourite actors performing some great transgender characters on the big screen which are loved by the fans till today.

Having said that today let us have a look at the list of actors who played transgender on big screens.

Sharad Kelkar

Actor Sharad Kelkar is indeed one of the most loves actors we have in Bollywood industry, the actor was seen playing a transgender in the movie Laxmii and was he was immensely loved by the fans

Akshay Kumar

Even Akshay Kumar was seen playing a transgender in the movie Laxmii, the actor was loved for his small role of transgender in the movie and created a strong mark.

Vijay Raaz

Another brilliant actor coming from the acting industry is Vijay Raaz, over the time he has been blessing the fans with some great characters and he was immensely loved when he played the character of transgender in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ashutosh Rana

One of the most iconic characters of Ashutosh Rana is of Lajja Shankar, the actor played transgender in the movie and till today his performance is remembered by the audience.

Paresh Rawal

One of the most loved actors of Bollywood industry is Paresh Rawal and he was loved when he played the character of transgender in the movie Tamanna.

Sushmita Sen

Actress Sushmita Sen is all set to play a Transgender in the upcoming movie Taali, no doubt the actress never fails to impress with her movies and characters and we are eagerly looking forward to see the never seen before shade of the actress.

Well these are some of the actors who played transgender in their movies, which is your favourite actor, do let us know in the comment section below.

