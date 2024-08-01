Must read! Isha Koppikar’s husband Timmy Narang CONFIRMED his separation from the actress; Says ‘So, I don’t see why there should be…’

MUMBAI : After nearly 14 years of marriage, Timmy Narang and Isha Koppikar have formally called it quits on their union. The actress and her 9-year-old daughter Rianna have also moved out of their home. Timmy just gave a news portal confirmation of the same.

(Also read: Must Read! Isha Koppikar's ex-husband, Timmy Narang confirmed divorce after 14 years of blissful marriage; Says, ‘It is a very difficult time for us’

Speaking with the well-known news source, Isha's ex-husband Timmy discussed their divorce. He revealed that before deciding to file for divorce, they had been thinking about it for a year and a half. He stated, “The divorce was granted in November last year, and it was on amicable terms. Both of us are now free to move on with our lives, which is a fact. So, I don’t see why there should be any confusion regarding that. While I haven’t read the latest report, considering the legal option isn’t even an option because the divorce has already come through, it’s as simple as that.”

The businessman revealed that the actress and their daughter had moved out of his home. The relationship between Timmy Narang and Isha Koppikar began when they got to know one another through mutual friends. Their love grew over time, and in 2009 they decided to tie the knot. It has now been 14 years since they decided to split up.

Earlier, the portal was notified by an unknown source, “The couple parted ways due to compatibility issues, which cropped up a while ago. They tried every bit to save the marriage but didn’t succeed. So now Isha has left the house and is living separately with her daughter.”

Isha has shown her ability to act in Marathi, South Indian, and Hindi movies. She has appeared in a number of the most well-known movies, including Krishna Cottage, Don, and 36 China Town. The Tamil film Ayalaan was her most recent appearance. Isha decided to get into politics in 2019. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is presently employed in the Women Transport Wing as the BJP President.

(Also read: What! Isha Koppikar and her hotelier husband, Timmy Narang call it quits after 14 years of blissful marriage; Seeking out privacy

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

