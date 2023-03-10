Must Read! "Iska title Gadar 3 Hi Rakh dete" netizens reacts on Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi collaboration titled Lahore 1947

MUMBAI: Superstar Sunny Deol is currently basking all the success of the movie Gadar 2, the actor who was immensely loved as Tara Singh in the movie Gadar 2 is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie of Rajkumar Santoshi.

Today there was the official announcement that Sunny Deol will be seen in the upcoming movie of Rajkumar Santoshi titled Lahore 1947 which will be produced by Aamir Khan. Well, this news has brought the wave of happiness among the fans, on one hand fans are happy with this collaboration whereas only other hand, there are many who are expressing that they are not happy, have a look at the comments below.

ALSO READ -OMG! Imtiaz Ali refutes rumours about the sequel of Jab We Met

As we can see these comments many people are expressing their excitement and they are saying how can they forget the magic created by this collaboration of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi in the past with the movies like Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini and the same can be expected with this movie, on the other hand there are many people who are saying that the career of Sunny Deol is with the support of the neighboring country, why he has no other subject other than partition. Also many people have said that please give this movie title Gadar 3.

What are your views on these comments coming from the fans and audience for this collaboration of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - Shocking! Is Salman Khan set to introduce Jr NTR's character from War 2 in Tiger 3 spy thriller?