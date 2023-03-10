Must Read! "Iska title Gadar 3 Hi Rakh dete" netizens reacts on Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi collaboration titled Lahore 1947

Recently there was an announcement that Sunny Deol will be collaborating with Rajkumar Santoshi for the movie Lahore 1947, well this announcement post has got some mixed reaction from the fans and audience
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 22:34
movie_image: 
Sunny

MUMBAI: Superstar Sunny Deol is currently basking all the success of the movie Gadar 2, the actor who was immensely loved as Tara Singh in the movie Gadar 2 is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie of Rajkumar Santoshi.

Today there was the official announcement that Sunny Deol will be seen in the upcoming movie of Rajkumar Santoshi titled Lahore 1947 which will be produced by Aamir Khan. Well, this news has brought the wave of happiness among the fans, on one hand fans are happy with this collaboration whereas only other hand, there are many who are expressing that they are not happy, have a look at the comments below.

ALSO READ -OMG! Imtiaz Ali refutes rumours about the sequel of Jab We Met

As we can see these comments many people are expressing their excitement and they are saying how can they forget the magic created by this collaboration of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi in the past with the movies like Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini and the same can be expected with this movie, on the other hand there are many people who are saying that the career of Sunny Deol is with the support of the neighboring country, why he has no other subject other than partition. Also many people have said that please give this movie title Gadar 3.

What are your views on these comments coming from the fans and audience for this collaboration of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - Shocking! Is Salman Khan set to introduce Jr NTR's character from War 2 in Tiger 3 spy thriller?

 

Sunny Deol SUNNY DEOL FANS Gadar 2 Lahore 1947 Rajkumar Santoshi Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 22:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! "Iska title Gadar 3 Hi Rakh dete" netizens reacts on Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi collaboration titled Lahore 1947
MUMBAI: Superstar Sunny Deol is currently basking all the success of the movie Gadar 2, the actor who was immensely...
Box office! Fukrey 3 shows massive growth, whereas Jawan denies to slow down, have a look at the collection
MUMBAI: Movie Fukrey 3 is getting a lot of love from the fans all over, the movie that faced clashed with The Vaccine...
Congratulations! Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira are blessed with a baby girl
MUMBAI: Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao met and fell in love on Bigg Boss 9 and have been happily married for a while....
OH NO! Rupali Ganguly bids goodbye to Sagar Parekh aka Samar of Anupama shares an emotional note says “It is heartbreaking and emotionally draining and exhausting as Anupamaa bids farewell to her precious child Samar”
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline...
Kavya: Fraud! Shubh asks Kavya’s parents for huge amount as her tuition fees
MUMBAI:  Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Aarohi slaps Sujeet as he tries to misbehave
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Sunny
Must Read! "Iska title Gadar 3 Hi Rakh dete" netizens reacts on Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi collaboration titled Lahore 1947
Latest Video
Related Stories
Fukrey
Box office! Fukrey 3 shows massive growth, whereas Jawan denies to slow down, have a look at the collection
Maddox
Wow! Check out the upcoming movies of Maddox Films releasing till 2025
Imtiaz
OMG! Imtiaz Ali refutes rumours about the sequel of Jab We Met
Zaraa
What! Jee Le Zaraa: Real Reason Behind the Delay of film Unveiled; It's not date issues
Salman Khan
Shocking! Is Salman Khan set to introduce Jr NTR's character from War 2 in Tiger 3 spy thriller?
Anil Sharma
Unbelievable! Director Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol to Reunite for an Anti-Pakistan Film After Gadar 2?