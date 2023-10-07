Must Read! “It deserves a theatre release” Netizens on the trailer of Bawaal

The trailer of the movie Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is out and the fans are expressing it should have released on big screens, have a look at the comments
Bawaal

MUMBAI: Movie Bawaal which has Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead is indeed one of the much awaited movies for the year, the movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making, we have seen many BTS pictures directly from the sets of the movie which were increasing the excitement level of the fans.

Recently the trailer of the movie was out and it is getting a big thumbs up from the fans, the fans are loving the chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor and also they are loving the unknown twist in the trailer which are indeed creating the anticipation in the fans.

Well the fans all over are showering the love on the trailer of the movie and they are expressing disappointment and saying Nitesh Tiwari's vision deserves a big screen release.

Have a look at the comments

As we see many fans are expressing that this sort of vision of the filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari should have been given a big screen release, many are saying looking at the previous movies of the director his first choice should have been big screen.

What are your views on the trailer and these comments coming from fans, and do you really think Bawaal deserved a big screen release, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

