Must Read! It is going to be Akshay Kumar’s year, here is the reason

MUMBAI : Actor Akshay Kumar is indeed one of the most loved and followed personalities we have in the acting space, over the time with his movies, action and stunts he has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans along with the industry. As we all know the actor has been also known for giving some great blockbusters that too in a single year. And now as we see few movies of the actor for recent are not working in the favour of the actor.

We have seen movies like Mission Raniganj, Selfie, Cutputli, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Paadey, and others which were rejected by the fans all over. Indeed the actor was loved in the movies, but for some reasons these movies failed to attract eyeballs and footfalls at the theatres. Well all the fans are now keeping high hopes from the actor in the year 2024, as the actor has a great lineup for the year.

The actor has great movies in the year like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is the high scale action entertainer that also has /Tiger Shroff along with the actor, it is indeed one of the big release of the year and the hope are high from this movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, another movie is Sky Force which is said to be a concept of aerial action and the last one is movie Welcome To The Jungle which is the 3rd part of the movie Welcome, the announcement we have seen and loved and what surprised the fans were the cast along with the actor and it is indeed one of the much awaited of the year 2024.

Apart from all these the actor will be also seen as Sooryavanshi in the upcoming movie of Copverse Singham Again.

Indeed these are the movies coming from the side of the actor Akshay Kumar in the year 2024 and we won't be wrong in saying that this year can mark the comeback of the actor.

What are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie of the actor Akshay Kumar, do share in the comment section below.

